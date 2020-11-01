1/1
Eric John Sklavos
Eric John Sklavos
Eric John Sklavos, 44, passed away suddenly on October 3, 2020, with his loving wife, Katherine by his side. All who knew him describe him as a gentle soul, and indeed he was. In addition to his wife, Eric is survived by sons Alexander, 9, and Jacen, 7. He also leaves his parents John and Suzanne Sklavos, brother David Sklavos, grandmother Dee Sklavos, nephew and niece Aiden and Kylie Sklavos, uncles Michael Parlee and Steve Sklavos, mother-in-law Sharon Burroughs, father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert and Liz Burroughs, brothers-in-law David and Matthew Burroughs, as well as many more family and friends. You are forever in our hearts, Eric. We love you.

Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 1, 2020.
