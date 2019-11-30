|
|
Eric Michael Thomas
May 16, 1972 - November 11, 2019
Our Eric passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2019 from health complications. His passing has left a deep hole in all of our hearts. Eric will always be the beloved son of Laurie Thomas, brother to Paul, Matthew, and Joel, and father to Jacob. His impact on so many lives has been heartfelt, Eric was known for his caring and kindness. He enjoyed his work as a chemical and manufacturing engineer in medical research, and always helping others a priority. His colleagues and others repeatedly say what a great kind man he was.
Fatherhood was very important to him and he loved his son Jacob and their loyal dog Lola. While we are deeply grieved over Eric's passing, he is no longer dealing with illness. His spirit is embedded forever in our hearts. Eric loved entertaining, baking and cooking, fishing, music, reading and road trips. He also helped many by tutoring others in math and science.
A memorial service for Eric was led by a Chaplin at his workplace in Oklahoma City. It brought us great comfort that those he worked with knew him, loved him, and appreciated him. They were his second family and we are eternally grateful.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019