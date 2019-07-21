|
|
Eric Williams
March 28, 1956 - June 26, 2019
Eric died peacefully in the company of loved ones on June 26th, 2019, in his own West Petaluma home of 34 years.
Eric had a full and interesting life. Endlessly curious, he developed numerous interests and countless skills during his 63 years on earth.
He was a master craftsman who restored award winning vintage cars. He built and raced his own racecar. He was skilled in many other areas such as leatherwork and woodwork but this doesn't even begin to describe the full extent of Eric's skills and knowledge. He was endlessly creative and designed and made all of his own business products. He was also a musician who loved playing his bass with friends. In all of these things, Eric was largely self-taught.
Eric was also an inventor who created products he thought would make lives a little easier, especially for the working man. One of his products is now sold internationally.
Eric had a somewhat twisted sense of humor and outstanding story telling skills, which he shared generously with friends and family. This sense of humor was a constant in his life and was present until the very end.
Finally, Eric loved his family and friends very much, something he expressed multiple times during his last days.
Eric was a big man with a big presence. He will be missed and the world will be a little less interesting without him.
Survived by brothers Lance Williams and Neil Williams, niece Aimee Williams, nephew Ian Williams, sisters-in-law Gale Williams and Cheri Williams, cousins Maynard Williams and his wife Phy Williams, and Tim Williams.
A memorial service will be held on August 11 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave., Petaluma, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 21, 2019