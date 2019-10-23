Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ericka Hancock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ericka Hancock


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ericka Hancock Notice
Ericka Hancock
April 12, 1966 - October 19, 2019
Ericka Hancock passed away in Santa Rosa on October 19, 2019 at the age of 53 years. Ericka is the dear sister of Heidi Campbell. Loving Aunt of Brandon Campbell and his wife Julia. She is lovingly survived by her God Children Gianni and Luke Lamperti, and her God Mother Isabelle Morrow. Ericka will be dearly missed by her Best Friend Maxine Lamperti. She leaves behind her dogs Charlie, Coco, and Minnie, and her cats Meeps, Baby Jar, and Freidy.

A private Celebration of Ericka's life will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ericka's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.