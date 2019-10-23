|
|
Ericka Hancock
April 12, 1966 - October 19, 2019
Ericka Hancock passed away in Santa Rosa on October 19, 2019 at the age of 53 years. Ericka is the dear sister of Heidi Campbell. Loving Aunt of Brandon Campbell and his wife Julia. She is lovingly survived by her God Children Gianni and Luke Lamperti, and her God Mother Isabelle Morrow. Ericka will be dearly missed by her Best Friend Maxine Lamperti. She leaves behind her dogs Charlie, Coco, and Minnie, and her cats Meeps, Baby Jar, and Freidy.
A private Celebration of Ericka's life will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019