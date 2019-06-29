|
|
Erin Jewell
Our beloved Erin passed from our lives on June 9th, 2019. She was fiercely loving and loyal to her friends and family. She also loved farming and driving tractors and forklifts, her pets, especially Beer Kitty and Hop-a-long, Star Wars movies, her garden, and her truck called Trundle. She was a terrific swimmer, lifeguarding from the age of 15 and loved being near water.
Erin was very funny and brought laughter to our lives with her unique outlook on day-to-day events. She had an amusing way with words, and nicknames for many of the people in her life. She will be missed.
There will be a memorial for her life on Saturday, July 13, at 3 p.m. at Drakes Sonoma Coast Lodge in Bodega Bay.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 29 to June 30, 2019