Erland Stenberg
Erland Stenberg, born Erland LeRoy Stenberg, September 18, 1936, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home with family members by his side early in the morning on November 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Ernest Stenberg, and his older sisters, Maxine Morgan, Eunice Delling, and Meredith Cornell. He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Mary Ann Stenberg, and their children, Sheldon (Denise) Stenberg of Walnut Creek, CA, Michael Stenberg of Hettinger, ND, Steven (Karen) Stenberg of Novato, CA, Noel Stenberg of San Rafael, CA, and Shannon (Robert) Alten of San Rafael, CA. He also is blessed with nine grandchildren, Whitney Barrilleaux (Jared), Sara Stenberg, Madison (Drew) Hagman, Taylor Stenberg, Bobby Alten, Billy Alten, Adam Stenberg, Mason Stenberg, and Sam Stenberg, as well as two great-grandchildren, Quinn and Ben Barrilleaux.
Erland was born on a farm located north of Hettinger, ND, and the family moved to the current location of the family farm about 2 miles south of Hettinger in 1944. During those years, Erland experienced the hardships of those times, worked on the family farm every day, and learned about duty and responsibility from a very young age. Among interests he had in his youth, Erland was an avid and accomplished FFA member and proudly showed Hereford bulls that he lovingly raised. Erland attended Hettinger Public Schools and graduated from high school in 1954.
Erland then began attending National College of Business (NCB) in Rapid City, SD. It was there that he met Mary Ann (Marquess) in the fall of 1955. After graduating from NCB in 1956, Erland and Mary Ann married on June 15, 1956 and proceeded to start a life together that lasted the rest of Erland's life. Within five years they were quickly blessed with four boys, Sheldon, Michael, Steve, and Noel.
In 1962, Erland and Mary Ann decided to move to Mitchell, SD to raise their family. In June 1964, Erland and Mary Ann welcomed one more child into the family when Shannon Musette was born. Erland had begun working in a public accounting firm as a staff accountant for Don Wohlenberg in 1962 and threw himself into his public accounting career. It would become a focal point the rest of his life, something he was always extremely proud of. He passed his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam and was licensed as a CPA in South Dakota in 1967. Erland worked hard for the firm and earned partnership status. The firm had success and grew, eventually expanding to be called Wohlenberg, Gage and Company, CPAs, and the largest in the state at that time. In 1971, Erland moved the family to Sioux Falls, SD, where he managed the firm's office. He was also appointed to the South Dakota State Board of Accountancy by then-Governor Richard Kneip, and later became President of the State Board. In 1975, Erland sold his interest in the CPA firm and moved the family to Novato, CA, where he became involved in a few business ventures and experienced a few highs as well as lows.
In 1985, Erland resurrected his CPA career by purchasing a small accounting practice in Sonoma, CA. He worked diligently, again had success, and his accounting practice flourished. Erland and Mary Ann also began acquiring rental property to provide a source of income for the future. In 1988, Erland found ranch property in West Marin County on Chileno Valley Road for him and Mary Ann to move to with more of a country lifestyle that they longed for. The 450-acre parcel, the E Lazy S Ranch, has been Mary Ann and Erland's home ever since.
Erland continued his passion for real estate investing and began acquiring commercial property. He also decided to sell his Sonoma accounting practice in 2008 and moved his office to Santa Rosa. In 2016, he moved his office for a short stay to Petaluma, CA to be closer to home. Then in fall 2017, Erland was diagnosed with Dementia. He referred the rest of his accounting practice to his CPA son, Steve, and retired to the Ranch where he could be at home full-time.
By 2018, Vascular Dementia began to take a toll on Erland. The illness continued its pervasive invasion of his mind to overwhelm him. With a great deal of support from many caring and devoted people, including Continuum Care Hospice, and First Light Caregivers, Mary Ann got the ever-increasing help that she needed to be able to take care of Erland at home. He went through many changes over the course of the two years following his diagnosis but continued to surprise all of those around him with his ability to rise up and show his true self at times. He remained safe, comfortable and at peace to the very end.
Erland was an exceptional businessman, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and friend who provided financial advice and tax services for countless numbers of people. His honesty, true desire to do what's right to help people, all earned him the utter love, respect and devotion of those around him. He will be missed as a man of great honor and trust.
A Memorial Service for Erland will be held at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma, CA at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 18, 2019. There will be visitation hours from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Following the service there will be a reception at the Petaluma Country Club, 1500 Country Club Dr, Petaluma. Erland will be interred in his family plot in Hettinger, ND.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests those desiring to show their respect and appreciation to make donations to the local hospice that cared for Erland, Continuum Care Hospice, 5401 Redwood Hwy. #110, Petaluma, CA 94954. Additionally, donations may also be made to the local dementia office, , 1450 Neotomas Ave. #140, Santa Rosa, CA 95405.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019