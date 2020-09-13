Erna Smith

February 25, 1936 - March 15, 2020

Erna Smith passed away in March. She was a very optimistic, outgoing person, who loved meeting new people and sharing stories with them. She would have absolutely hated this quarantine, because she couldn't get out and meet people, visit with friends, and travel.

During her lifetime, she traveled the United States when her father was working for a defense contractor during world war two.

She traveled on a freighter to the Philippines where her husband was stationed with the Army. He went out on a troop transport, and she went out in a private cabin, having dinner each night with the ship's Captain.

Returning to the states, they had two sons Dale and Eric, bought a house, and had a daughter, Erin.

After they divorced, she moved with her three children to the north Coast, where she got a job with the post office, working her way up to PostMaster of Elk.

After her kids had left home, she took a cruise to Hawaii and her traveling bug was activated again.

She went to Africa, for a photo safari. One night before the safari started, the hotel clerk told everyone to stay in their rooms with the windows and shades closed. So she stepped out onto the balcony and started taking pictures. Nelson Mandela had just been freed from prison.

For her sixtieth birthday, her family sent her on a photo tour of Ireland. There was a big party in Elk for her as a send off.

Her last trip was on a cruise through the Panama Canal, with her three children and her brother and sister-in-law.

Her daughter, Erin passed away in 2011, and Erna's health started to deteriorate.

She is survived by her two sons, Dale and Eric, Son-in-law Brian Bonner, grandchildren Heather Crummett and Brian Bonner, Jr, her brother Bruce Fitzsimmons, sisters Midge Denton and Tricia Rinaldo, nieces Yvonne Dorn and Laurel Topken, and nephews Ian Fitzsimmons, Sean Denton and Scott Denton.

Her ashes will be spread at sea off of the Mendocino Coast.



