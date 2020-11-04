1/1
Ernest Borges (Ernie) Deniz
1939 - 2020
Ernest (Ernie) Borges Deniz
Ernie B. Deniz, a native of Petaluma, passed away peacefully at his home on November 1, 2020 after a short battle with cancer at the age of 81. Ernie was the beloved husband of 44 years to the late Beverly J. Deniz, who recently preceded him in death. He was the loving father of Kevin Soper, Lucas Deniz (Lisa), Becky Chevalier (John), Vicky Prior (Frank), and Eddy Deniz (Bethany); adored grandfather to Kristina Norman (Brian), Steven Soper, Emily Prior, Abigail Prior, Darren Deniz, Shelby Deniz, Andrew Deniz, Rylee Chevalier, Caden Chevalier, Ava Deniz, and Parker Deniz; and great grandfather to Matthew and Katelyn Norman. Loving brother-in-law to Vern Hansen (Kathy) and uncle to Shay Ribeiro (Mark) and Chad Hansen (Tammy).
Born September 12, 1939 to the late Augostinho Deniz and Mary Deniz (Silveira), Ernie was a lifelong resident of Petaluma, CA. He graduated from Petaluma High School in 1958. Ernie spent his life working on his family's dairy farm, remaining active on the ranch alongside his son Lucas and daughter Becky, until his passing. He was dedicated to his family, farm, faith, and the agriculture community. Ernie's eleven grandchildren were his greatest joy and he enjoyed time spent with them on his ranch. Ernie was well known and respected in the local agricultural community for his involvement in and devotion to many community organizations and activities, including State and County Fairs, 4-H, FFA, Western United Dairymen, and the Redwood Empire Holstein Association. He was proud of his Portugese heritage and was active with the Holy Ghost Society. Ernie also enjoyed being a part of Petaluma Druids and was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church.
The visitation will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory, 850 Keokuk St. Petaluma, CA. During visitation a mask is required. The family would like to thank Mere Tavo for her devoted care of Ernie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Petaluma FF, Kim Arntz, 201 Fair Street, Petaluma, CA 94952.



Published in Press Democrat from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 3, 2020
ernie-things will not be the same at jds-also thankyou for praying for me to recover from my disease
david corda
Friend
