Ernest D. "Gus" Bonta
Ernest D. "Gus" Bonta passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019, with his son David and caregiver Laura by his side.
Gus was born in Marion, Indiana on July 20, 1929, to Frank and Hazel (Brown) Bonta. He served in the United States Air Force, and was stationed in Fairford, England during the Korean War. This is where he met his bride, Maureen. The couple returned to Marion in 1954 and Gus began college. He earned an undergraduate degree from Ball State University. Later in his career, Gus received a postgraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, School of Banking.
In 1974, Gus was hired as the President of Bank of Sonoma County (now WestAmerica). During his time as President and CEO, Gus was very active in the Santa Rosa community, serving on the Board of Directors for the Chamber of Commerce, Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Performing Arts Center, and the Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club. He was an integral member of the Independent Bankers Association, Northern California Independent Bankers, and the California Bankers Association. He retired from the California Bankers Association as their Executive Director in 1989. This was a position Gus thoroughly enjoyed.
Gus had a love of golf from an early age and enjoyed sharing that with his wife and children. In 1991, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by attending the Masters golf tournament.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a nephew, granddaughters Allison Paige Krause and Madeleine Claire Bonta, and his wife of 56 years, Maureen.
Gus is survived by his son David (Deanne) Bonta of Santa Rosa, daughter Leslie (David) Krause of Minnesota, and his grandchildren, Lindsey and Emily Krause and Max Bonta. He is also survived by his brother Dayne Bonta, sister Suzanne Morris, both of Marion, Indiana, and several nieces and nephews.
Our mother once said of our dad, "He is unpretentious, genuine, knowledgeable, honest, at ease, and gentle." We will miss you!
A special thank you to his caregivers Laura, Nate, Cecile and Debralee, as well as Heartland Hospice.
Private Interment in Minnesota at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Montgomery High School Golf Team, c/o Montgomery High School, 1250 Hahman Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95405.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019