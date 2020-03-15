|
|
Ernest "Glenn" Ungewitter
May 30, 1937 - February 27, 2020
Fortunate is the man whose story is long and filled with laughter, love and a few tears sprinkled in here and there for flavor. Glenn Ungewitter loved so much in his lifetime – he loved his wife Patricia from the moment he first saw her photograph. He loved his children – JoAnn, Kay, Kevin and Jennifer. He loved his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved a good joke and laughter with friends. He loved to tell a good story. He especially loved the outdoors, and the family home where he was born and lived out his life.
His journey was long and filled with things he loved along with family and friends who loved him back. What more could any man ask? And so his journey came to an end, as every journey must, on an evening when he left with the setting sun. Though his body has left this worldly existence, his spirit will remain in the memories that are alive in the hearts of all who loved him.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 25th at the Holy Ghost Hall on Mill Station Road in Sebastopol at 11:00. Please join his family to reminisce and share stories, some tears and lots of laughter and say our final good-byes to a man that meant so much to so many.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020