Estelle Buckley

Estelle BuckleyEstelle Buckley, aged 86, of Windsor, CA passed away Wednesday August 26, the result of a stroke suffered earlier in the week. She was preceded in death by husband John and younger brother, Warren, and is survived by older sister, Joan, children Sean (Gina), Dianne (Dale), Matthew (Gretchen), Janet (Kevin), Greydon (Gisella), grandchildren Matthew (Leslie), Jennifer (Casey), Samantha (Ian), Christopher, Alexandra, Stephen, Jon, and Evan, great grandchildren Maddison, Melanie, and Maleia, and several "honorary" Buckleys that surely consider her a second mother.A native of San Francisco, Estelle's personality reflected The City's open minded, inclusive, and sometimes eccentric tendencies. She recounted fond memories of growing up in San Francisco, working as a teenager at The Cliff House before pursuing work at Metropolitan Life and later in civil service. She proudly spoke of coming in first in a city-wide test, leading to a desk job in City Hall - a job that found her one day sheltering in place under that desk as the infamous assassination of City Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone unfolded around her.John Buckley, recently emigrated from Ireland, would define Estelle's second phase of life. He came into the picture randomly, as a friend-of-a-friend blind date. According to Estelle's account, "Johnny" was won over by her performance of a classical piano piece. That initial spark carried into their lively, event-filled forty year marriage. Estelle focused on being an attentive mother to five kids and capable manager of the (almost) controlled chaos that was the Buckley household. If the front door had a lock at that time, no one was aware of it - least of all the endless stream of relatives, friends, guests, coworkers, and other random visitors to whom she gladly played gracious host.After many years of hard work and poised for a comfortable retirement in their long-held Kenwood property, Johnny's life was tragically cut short by an aggressive cancer. The cozy country cabin suddenly felt empty and isolated, and Estelle reluctantly left it to restart her life closer to her children in Windsor. There, she moved into a house that was too big with the express purpose of constantly filling it with friends and family, which she proceeded to do. She learned to enjoy being the center of attention and the instigator in a group of close friends whom she cherished - friends that rounded out a full and satisfying life, with frequent family events that now included grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Estelle prided herself on her refusal to act her age, in every way. A lifetime of health-conscious behavior and some good fortune afforded her the independence and energy to actively pursue her many hobbies and interests, including shopping, sewing, dining out with her friends, shopping, gardening, occasional travel, and of course, shopping.Estelle's faith was a constant throughout her life. She quietly prayed for others daily, and in organized fashion, "rotating in" those who she felt most needed the support, comfort, or intersession at the time. She felt a particular connection to the story of Padre Pio, and often appealed to him directly. Confident that things would somehow always work out, she was determined not to be robbed of chances to fill her life with activity, fun, and friends. She lived on her own terms and left us peacefully in her sleep, with her daughter by her side and close friends and family keeping vigil.A small, private service will be held for immediate family members only, and we will have a proper celebration of her life when it is safe to do so.If you would like to make a donation somewhere in Estelle's honor, her favored charities were SmileTrain and Hospice Care.