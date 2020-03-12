|
Esther Vivian Moreda
Esther Vivian Moreda, 95, of Petaluma, CA, passed away on March 9, 2020 at her home with her loved ones by her side. She was born August 21, 1924, to the late Henry and Edna Corda in Petaluma, CA. She graduated from Petaluma High school and lived her whole life in Petaluma. She was a loving and faithful lady and saw the good in all of those she loved. She was preceded in death by her late husband's William Moreda and Melvin Durham. Loving sister to Eleanor Avilla and sister-in-law to Minnie Corda. Preceded in death by brothers Ernest and Vernon Corda and brother-in-law Rich Avilla. Loving mother to Jim (Darlene) Moreda, Janice (Eno) Clementino, Robert (Katie) Moreda, Joanne (Mike) Milne, Julie and Terry Sullivan. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, her wonderful caretaker Lily, and a host of many loved family and friends. She loved to cook, entertain, dance, play cards, and RV camp. She loved to talk and we would joke when camping that within an hour the whole campground knew our family history. She had an incredible work ethic sometimes," working two to three jobs simultaneously." Mom, we all love you. You will be missed but never forgotten.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, Petaluma. The Vigil Service will be at 4:00 pm at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 16, 2010 at 11:00 am at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Private interment for the family will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020