Ethel Irene Gregor
July 25, 1927 - November 14, 2019
Born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Ethel was the tenth of 12 children born to Joseph and Helen Gregor. The family lost both parents within a year of each other when she was just a teenager. In 1948, she married Albert F. Hribar in Cleveland, OH. After they moved to California in 1959, she lived the majority of her life in Van Nuys, CA. She relocated to Santa Rosa, CA after retirement and spent her time gardening and enjoying her grandchildren. She instilled them with a love of baking, the appreciation of classical music, and the importance of understanding and involvement in the political process. Ethel passed from this life surrounded by the love of her family. She was preceded in death by ten of her siblings and her grandson Matthew Ochoa. She is survived by her children Bernard Hribar, Karen Hribar, Janice Cho and Ellen Poulos. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services were held November 19, at St Paschal Baylon Catholic Church, Thousand Oaks, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019