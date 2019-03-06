|
Ethel "Jeanne" (Caffey) Lane
Ethel "Jeanne" (Caffey) Lane passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born November 4, 1923 to Florence and Wayne Caffey in Wahoo, Nebraska. She was preceded in death by her siblings Harriot, Harold, Thomas and Robert. Jeanne spent her childhood years living in Casper, Wyoming and then later moved to Seattle, Washington where she graduated high school and attended the University of Washington. Around this time, her mother married Fred Prussing, who made a significant impact on Jeanne's life. In 1943 while attending the University of Washington she met and later married Lester Hillestad. Following the war, they settled in San Diego, California and together they had two sons, Tom and Mark. The family later moved to Healdsburg in 1965. Following a divorce in 1970, Jeanne moved around California and Arizona eventually meeting the love of her life, Bill Lane, in 1981. They married and enjoyed a life together in Cypress, CA until he passed away in May 1999. Jeanne was a lifelong avid reader. She was also a writer and thoroughly enjoyed all aspects of written language. Jeanne was charismatic, poised, witty, had a great sense of humor and collected friends wherever she went. Some of the things she enjoyed were jellybeans, gardening, bird feeding and worldwide travels. She loved her family and got great joy from their experiences. She is survived by her children Tom (Lee) Hillestad, Mark (Lois) Hillestad, her step-children Bob (Deborah) Lane and Tom Lane, her grandchildren Steve Hillestad, Matt (Nicole) Hillestad, Jennifer Hillestad, her step-grandchildren, Shannon, Lindsay and Ashley and four great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the Brookdale, Paulin Creek staff for all of the care she received the last ten years.
The family will hold a private memorial to be scheduled at a future date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 6 to Mar. 17, 2019