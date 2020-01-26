|
Euell Delmas Winton, Jr.
January 14, 1946 - January 9, 2020
Euell Delmas Winton, Jr., age 73, of Windsor, CA, passed away peacefully at his home on January 9, 2020. Euell was born in Sacramento, CA on January 14, 1946 to Ethel and Euell Winton, Sr. Euell was raised in Auburn, CA where he began his life-long love for the outdoors. He attended Placer High School, home of the Hillmen, Class of 1963, just as his parents had. He then attended his beloved University of California at Berkeley for undergrad, Class of 1967, and received his Masters of Business Administration from the Haas School of Business in 1968. His love of the Golden Bears would continue for the rest of his life. Go Bears!
Euell married the love of his life, Beverly Lees, on June 9, 1973, and together they had two sons, Matthew and Bryan. They raised their family in San Rafael, CA where both boys still reside. He worked for Kaiser Permanente for over 20 years in the home office in Oakland. Euell loved spending time with family, especially annual camping trips to Trinity Lake. Euell also loved music and was most at peace in the outdoors where he loved to fish.
More than anything, Euell loved sports. As a young man, he excelled in baseball. In addition to his much loved Golden Bears, he was an avid supporter of the Oakland A's, San Francisco 49ers, and the Golden State Warriors. However, his favorite sports to watch were those played by his sons. Euell never missed a football, basketball or baseball game played by Matthew and Bryan.
Euell was a proud member of Sons in Retirement, Windsor Branch No. 176, serving as President amongst other positions. He was extremely honored to be made an Honorary Life Member in 2013.
Euell is survived by his wife Beverly, his son Matthew and daughter-in-law Ramina, his son Bryan and daughter-in-law Kyla, along with his five grandchildren, Nineveh (15), Emma (14), Leyla (13), Elias (9), and Charlotte (6).
Memorial donations may be made in Euell's name to the at .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020