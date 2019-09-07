|
|
Eugene Ferruccio Gianoli
Eugene Ferruccio Gianoli graduated to Heaven August 29, 2019. Born at the Cloverdale clinic to Ferruccio and Flossie Gianoli on August 24, 1931, Geno was affectionately known as "Mr. Cloverdale" for his selfless community volunteer work. Gene graduated from Cloverdale High School in 1949, where he was a star baseball and basketball player. He was a second generation Italian American and a true patriot. In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. After serving his country during the Korean War with assignments in Japan, Guam and England, he was honorably discharged with the rank of Tech Sergeant. In October of 1955, Geno married the love of his life, Virginia Ann Higgins. They were married 36 years, until Ginger's passing in 1991. Gene retired from the Prudential Insurance Company in 1992 after 30 years of service. After retirement, he found love and companionship with Cathy Demattei, and together they spent numerous hours volunteering with the Cloverdale Kiwanis Club. Geno also belonged to the Knights of Columbus, achieving the honor of fourth degree Knight. He delivered meals on wheels, and volunteered at the Cloverdale food bank. He was the "BBQ, pasta and polenta king" for numerous town events and fundraisers. Gene coached his son's little league teams for several years, and was a docent at the Cloverdale History Center. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and San Francisco Giants fan.
Geno is survived by his partner, Cathy Demattei, his daughter, Lisa and son-in-law Jesse Ewing, three grandchildren, Christopher, Melissa and Russell, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Ginger, his daughter, Lori Jean and his son, Ronald.
Services for Gene will be held on September 15, at 2:30 p.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Healdsburg, with a reception to follow.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, 2019