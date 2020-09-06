Eugene Frank Garibaldi

Eugene Frank Garibaldi, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on the family ranch in Cloverdale on August 22, 2020. Gene was born on March 3, 1930 in the Cloverdale Hospital on the corner of Main and 3rd street now known as the Kelley and Young Bed and Breakfast. Gene graduated in 1947 from Cloverdale High School and began working on the family ranch. With his brother, Tony Cuneo, Gene started Cuneo and Garibaldi Trucking which moved to logging, then took Bob Canevari in as a partner to form CGC Logging. Gene also owned and operated Cloverdale Ready-Mix with partners. When Shamrock bought out Cloverdale Ready-Mix, Gene stayed on to operate the plant. He also, at the same time, started Garibaldi and Sons Trucking with his three sons.

Gene spent most of his years in Cloverdale with short stints in Fortuna and Alabama. Gene was married to the late Jacqueline Addison. He is also predeceased by his parents, Eugenio and Caterina Garibaldi, his sons Frank and Greg Garibaldi and his siblings, Dina Giovannetti, Florine Vail, Ernest Cuneo and Tony Cuneo. He is survived by his son, Jeff (Jill), his daughter-in-law Beth Garibaldi, sisters-in-law Delores Cuneo and Inez Robertson and brother-in-law Edward King. He is also survived by his grandchildren Lisa, Dustin, Claire, Conrad, Chris and Kyle and great grandchildren Max and Alexa. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins here and in Alabama and Italy.

Due to Covid, semi-private services were held on Saturday, August 29 at Fred Young with Father David Galeana officiating



