Eugene "Gene" Price
1942 - 2020
Eugene "Gene" Price passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday November 4th, 2020.
Gene was born in Washington on April 14th, 1942 to Terrie and Earl Price.
Gene loved adventures, he rode motorcycles, played tennis and loved taking the backroads just to enjoy the beautiful scenery.
Gene was an active member of the Analy alumni group and always won the prize for having the most grandkids!
Gene lived most of his life in Sonoma County. He was proceeded in death in 2019 by his loving wife of 56 years, Joy Price, who has been waiting for him.
Gene Price lived life "his way" and encouraged everyone else to do so as well.
Gene was a wonderful father to his three children: Gena and Sam Bassett, Terri and Gary Capurro and Todd and Mary Price. He had 11 grandchildren; Hannah, Warren, Kyle, Clarke, Corey, Ryan, Summer, Craig, Quaid, Charla and Jack.
Gene was also a father figure to his 5 nieces and nephews and their children as well.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 22, 2020.
