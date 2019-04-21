|
|
Eulalia Willson
September 25, 1931 - April 15, 2019
Eulalia M. Willson, age 87, passed away in Santa Rosa, CA. She was employed by Windsor School District for more than 30 years.
She is survived by her beloved husband Clarence J. Willson; loving sons, Richard (Joan) and Ronald (Diane); adored grandchildren, Tricia (Kevin) Darby of Reno, NV, Aindrea (Bill) Jensen of Petaluma, Douglas (Kilee) of Santa Rosa, Terry (Ashley) and Tim (Melissa) Cherney of Monte Rio, and Kevin Mabry of Ukiah; her dearest great grandchildren Carson and Ayla Darby; Madeline and Wyatt Jensen; Harper and Easton Willson; Owen and Carter Cherney, and Samantha Cherney; sisters, Alyce (Clarence) Davis of Windsor and Lonnie (Richard) Strom of Durham. Preceded in death by her dearest daughter, Christine Cherney.
Contributions or donations can be made to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospice or the in her honor.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019