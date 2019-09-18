Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
8400 Old Redwood Highway
Windsor, CA
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Auburn Cemetery
1040 Collins Drive
Auburn, CA
Eve Marie Dohner


1952 - 2019
Eve Marie Dohner Notice
Eve Marie Dohner
Eve passed away quietly at home on September 3, 2019 at age 67. She was born in Wolomin, Poland to Walter and Irene Socik on July 4, 1952. Eve settled with her family in Chicago where she graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1970. In 1974, she married Larry George Dohner and that same year, moved to Sonoma County, where she remained a resident for the next 45 years.
Eve's professional life included working for Price Pump Company and over 20 years in Accounting. Her last employer was Snyder and Company Accountancy in Sebastopol. She loved cooking, ceramics, and her favorite pastime was family outings (travel and camping).
Eve is preceded in death by her father, Walter Socik, husband, Larry Dohner and son Eric Dohner. She is survived by her mother, Irene Socik, her son, Mark Dohner, sister, Mira Wordelman, and brother, Robert Socik.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 20th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 8400 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor, CA. Burial will take place at the Auburn Cemetery, 1040 Collins Drive, Auburn, CA on September 21st at 10 a.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
