Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cattlemen's in Montgomery Village
Evelyn Casperson


1935 - 2019
Evelyn Casperson Notice
Evelyn Casperson
February 19, 1935 - May 20, 2019
The family of Evelyn "Evie" Casperson is sad to announce the passing of their beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Evie was born and raised in Ukiah, CA, the daughter of William and Matilda Ringstrom. She grew up on a ranch where she helped her father pick grapes and her mother cook and bake.
Her favorite pastime, though, was playing baseball with her older brother and his friends. Evie became quite an accomplished athlete in an era when girls were not afforded the opportunities of today. She played softball, basketball, and volleyball in high school. She especially excelled at swimming, matching many Olympic qualifying times. She continued playing softball until the age of 60.
Evie began working at the age of 15 at Bank of Mendocino County. Upon marrying and raising two daughters, she took a break from work. She returned to work at Bank of Sonoma County in Sebastopol (now WestAmerica Bank) in 1973, and remained there until this past December, when a stroke forced her to retire.
A fan of all sports, Evie was loyal and devoted to the Giants, loved her Sunday trips to River Rock Casino, and enjoyed spending time with family, especially her great-granddaughter, Laila.
Her family will miss her kindness, strength, and steadfast support.
Evie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Fred; daughter, Kelli; and ex-husband, Steve.
She is survived by her daughter, Sabrina Bonfigli(Jerry); granddaughter, Emily; grandson, Kyle; and great-granddaughter, Laila; many, many friends and customers from the Sebastopol WestAmerica Bank branch.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Cattlemen's in Montgomery Village.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 6 to June 7, 2019
