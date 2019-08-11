|
Evelyn Dorothy (Feige) LaVine
April 16, 1925 - July 30, 2019
Evelyn passed away July 30, 2019 at the age of 94, peacefully surrounded by her three daughters.
A native of Occidental, she was born to Albert Henry Feige and Hazel Claire (Gibson). She was proceeded in death by her husband Charles A. LaVine Jr., her daughter Virginia (Ginny) LaVine and granddaughter Jennifer Mezzanares.
She was a descendant of the pioneer families of Taylor, Gibson and Feige. She attended Joy School and graduated from Tomales High School. She retired from Harmony School after being a secretary for 14 years.
She enjoyed gardening, Thanksgiving dinners and the annual family reunion at the Taylor Ridge Ranch. She was very interested in history of Sonoma County and for years clipped out historic articles from local newspapers. She also loved attending Tomales Historical Society events.
She is loved by her children; Linda (Jim) Swatsenbarg of Missouri, Cheri Gosselin of Occidental and Denise (Gary) Mezzanares of Santa Rosa. Her grandchildren Shayla (Gosselin) Watts (Garett), Staci (Mezzanares) Sedano (Michael), Korey Gosselin (Erin) and Isaias Barrera (his girlfriend Nicole and her son Daemon). Adored by her great grandchildren, Paisley and baby Sedano, Parker and Jolene Watts. And many devoted nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 17, 11 am at Watts Ranch in Bodega.
In lieu of flowers. donations may be made to Occidental Volunteer Fire Department, Continuum Care Hospice, Tomales Historical Society and .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019