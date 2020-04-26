|
Evelyn Esther McDonell
Evelyn Esther McDonell passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 60 years, Richard E. McDonell, and her parents, David and Emma Haire.
Evelyn was born on July 20, 1934 and lived her entire life in Bloomfield and Sebastopol. She attended Bloomfield and Mount Vernon grammar schools and graduated from Analy High School in 1953. She married Richard at the Carmel Mission in 1957 and together raised five children who survive them, Mark (Michele), Ronald (Chelle), Mary (Dale), Carolyn, and Maureen (Rob). Evelyn was a dedicated and committed grandmother to Connor, Emma, Claire, Patrick, Christopher, Ellese, Cason, Clay, Pilar, Siena, Caoimhean (d.2008), and Leo. She also leaves behind her beloved sister, Aileen Garcia.
Evelyn's parents emigrated from Ireland, originally settling in Bloomfield where they worked a dairy farm before moving to the Sebastopol area and starting a chicken farm of their own. Growing up on the farm taught Evelyn to value the simple pleasures of life: hard work, family, and friendships. Special friendships with Jean (Hutton) Bray and the late Florence (Stefenoni) Kennemer developed at Mount Vernon and lasted a lifetime. She was forever devoted to her family and friends.
As a young adult, she worked as an assistant in a Santa Rosa dental office, left the job to raise her family, and after raising her family returned to the same dental office three decades later and worked there for a decade.
Her passion was her children and grandchildren. She nurtured them with enduring heart and exceptional cooking. And she availed them of every social opportunity to develop friendships of their own.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored with donations to a children's charity, ().
A memorial will be held at a later date due to limitations with gatherings at this time.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020