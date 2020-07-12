Evelyn Joy SchlagerEvelyn Joy Schlager, widow of the Rev. Robert L Schlager, long time pastor of 1st United Methodist Church in Santa Rosa passed away Sunday June 21 at the age of 96 in Sunrise assisted living residence in Sacramento.She was born April 26, 1924 to Mildred and Romyn Sturdy of Kirkwood Mo. She was an older sister to Peggy (Smith). She was a gifted pianist and Organist and played for various churches in order to earn money during the Great Depression. Evelyn graduated from Culver Stockton College in Canton Mo. with a degree in Piano and Organ Performance. She had dreams of being a concert pianist but due to the Depression, and the World War she had to set aside those dreams for her family life. She shared her gift lovingly and freely throughout her life blessing many congregations and more recently the retirement home where she lived her final days. Her piano recitals brought joy to many. In the months before she died she was working on Bach's Goldberg Variations and Elgar's Enigma Variations.In the 1950's she and Bob served as UM Missionaries in Buenos Aires Argentina. Those years in Latin America gave her a global perspective and a deep respect for other cultures and languages. In 1961, they returned to the USA where they served the following California churches before retiring in 1987: Montclair UMC Oakland, Wesley UMC Palo Alto, and First UMC Santa Rosa. Evelyn was a leader in the church, in ecumenical settings, and in her field of study. She was an active member of United Methodist Women, Church Women United, and the American Guild of Organists.Evelyn is survived by her children, Rev. P. David Schlager (Jane) of Sacramento CA, Karl Schlager (Janice)of South Jordan, Utah, Sarah Bredehoeft (Victor)of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Dr. Philip Schlager (Kristen) of Carson City, Nevada, and by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.Due to COVID-19 a small family only service will take place on July 6 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses in Santa Rosa CA. She will be interred alongside her husband at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.