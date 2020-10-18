Evelyn Margaret Matteri
Evelyn Margaret Matteri, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away at the age of 94 in the comfort of her home. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Antonette Kasovich, her brother, Tom Kasovich, and her husband of sixty-four years, Charles Matteri. She is survived by her twin sister, Jeanette Danskin, her sister-in-law Nancy Kasovich, and her children: Kathy Ficco (Mark), Susan Curwen (Bob), Marie Russell (Don), Linda Lansdowne (Steve), Peggy Perkins (Frank), and David Matteri (Diane); her grandchildren: Danny (Lisa), Gino, (Brenda), Amarette, and Charise Ficco (Dante); Darcy Curwen (Krista), Stephanie Mackanic (Mike), Roselle Curwen (Ryan), Vanessa Curwen (Mike), and Chelsea Curwen (Cody); Shelby Neubauer (Adam), Candace Clapp (Joe) and Corrinne Russell (Colin); Ryan (Renee), Courtney, and Stephanie Lansdowne; Carly, Drew, and Jesse Perkins; Steve Rose, Dina McCarthy (Joe); twenty beloved great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Evelyn grew up in Petaluma and kept an active social calendar with neighborhood friends. During World War II she did clerical work at Hamilton Field and PG&E, before meeting her husband Charlie at a local dance. Evelyn was the rock of her family, keeping the ranch, meals, and children's activities running smoothly each day. She always put her family first and lent a helpful hand to loved ones without complaint. Evelyn balanced familial duties with volunteering at the St. Vincent Mother's Club and St. James Altar Society. She enjoyed regular gambling trips to Reno and Boomtown, and explorations throughout Europe with Charlie. Evelyn hosted lively parties filled with laughter, delicious food, poker, and dancing. Her grandchildren loved her hot cakes and regarded them as the ultimate breakfast treat. In recent years she enjoyed painting, reading comics, and visiting with family. She never lost her fiery spirit and quick wit—her work ethic, love, and commitment to family was unparalleled. She lived life to the fullest and will forever be our Only Ev.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, Petaluma. The Funeral Liturgy and entombment are limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity
.