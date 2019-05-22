|
|
Evelyn (Jeani) Martini
Evelyn (Jeani) Martini passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 19, 1944 in West Covina, California to Eldon and Erma Nell Shuck. She was the youngest and most spirited of their three children. The family moved when Jeani was very young to Sonoma County where she would remain the rest of her life.
Growing up in the hills above Occidental, Jeani was a true "West County" girl, riding her horse all over the countryside. She attended Analy High School where she met her husband, Jim and many friends that have remained close to this day.
She began her career as a hairdresser, but eventually found her way into the family's wine business, running the tasting room at Martini & Prati Winery (now Martin Ray), where she and her dog "Dusty" would greet visitors daily. An avid animal lover, she had many dogs, cats and horses throughout her life. Her favorite was a quarter horse named "PeeWee" whose personality was just as sweet and funny as hers, and whom she taught how to play "fetch".
Throughout her life, her art was a source of true passion and joy. She discovered "plein aire" painting and she found it to be a wonderful creative journey, capturing the beauty of Sonoma County on canvas. She had shows at numerous wineries in Sonoma County and several galleries, she showed her work at Art in the Redwoods in Gualala, and had many Open Studio shows at her studio in the Russian River Valley.
Jeani was a bright spirit, outgoing and funny. She had a sense of humor like no other and was always smiling. She was cherished by those who knew her for her kindness, compassion and loyalty. She was an amazing mother and she and her daughter Sandi were like best friends. She was especially close to her grandson Joseph (Joey).
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Jim Martini, her parents and parents-in-law and her niece Laurna Hansen.
She is survived by her adoring daughter Sandi Coero, son-in-law Mike Coero, grandson Joseph Coero, sister Janice Witherall, brother Jerry Shuck, nieces Lani Suhling and Wendy Eberhart and nephews Ed Martini, Jon Martini, Jeff Martini and Mike Martini. In addition to many dear friends. We'll miss you Jeani!
A viewing will be held at Eggen & Lance Mortuary on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12noon. Followed by a celebration of Jeani's life from 1-4 p.m. at her home and art studio at 2045 Laguna Rd. Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 22 to May 25, 2019