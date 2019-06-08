|
|
Evelyn N. Truman
Evelyn N. Truman passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019, in the company of loved ones. She was a feisty 93.
Evelyn will be remembered by many in Santa Rosa as Dean of Students and Assistant Principal at Montgomery High School from 1968 - 1989. Prior to that, she taught English and Social Studies at Herbert Slater Middle School and served as the first Dean of Girls at Rincon Middle School.
Raised in Southern California, Evelyn graduated Phi Beta Kappa from U.C. Berkeley, received her M.A. from San Francisco State University, and did additional graduate work at Sonoma State. She spent many years traveling with her husband, Robert V. Truman, an Air Force pilot. In 1961, they settled in Sonoma County and began to work in the field of education.
Evelyn also worked on community projects with groups including the Santa Rosa Symphony, American Association of University Women, Sonoma County Museum, Sonoma County Forum, Sierra Club, and the YWCA Women's Shelter. She was one of the first members of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women, and was long interested in furthering opportunities for women.
After the death of her husband in 1982, she traveled extensively on trips that included China, New Zealand, Russia, Spain, and Africa. The travel rekindled her love of photography and travel writing.
She is survived by her sister Marilyn Niemack, six nieces and nephews, seven grand-nieces and nephews, and ten great grand-nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by her long-time partner and travel mate, Dick Joyce, of Newport Beach, California, who was by her side when she passed away.
A memorial service will be held for family, friends, and former students on Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club. At her request, any memorial gifts should be donated to the Sonoma County Museum or the Santa Rosa Symphony.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 8 to June 10, 2019