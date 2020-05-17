Evelyn Patricia Carey Volpi
Evelyn Patricia Carey Volpi passed away, in Santa Rosa, on May 2, 2020 at the age of 98. Born in Santa Rosa on June 26, 1921, she was a lifelong resident of Sonoma County. She was a graduate of Ursuline High School (1940) and had a 38-year career as an operator for Pacific Bell. She was a member of Redwood Pioneers, the Ursuline Alumnae Association and the Santa Rosa Women of the Moose. Evelyn is survived by her niece Evelyn Carey Yee and nephew Albert Carey Jr. and the Fumasoli family. She was preceded in death by her husband George Volpi in 1971, son George William Volpi, and siblings Albert Carey and wife Kay, Angie Svenson and husband Carl and John Carey.
Private burial services were held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Association.
Evelyn Patricia Carey Volpi passed away, in Santa Rosa, on May 2, 2020 at the age of 98. Born in Santa Rosa on June 26, 1921, she was a lifelong resident of Sonoma County. She was a graduate of Ursuline High School (1940) and had a 38-year career as an operator for Pacific Bell. She was a member of Redwood Pioneers, the Ursuline Alumnae Association and the Santa Rosa Women of the Moose. Evelyn is survived by her niece Evelyn Carey Yee and nephew Albert Carey Jr. and the Fumasoli family. She was preceded in death by her husband George Volpi in 1971, son George William Volpi, and siblings Albert Carey and wife Kay, Angie Svenson and husband Carl and John Carey.
Private burial services were held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on May 17, 2020.