Evelyn Ruth O'Brien

The family of Evelyn is broken hearted to announce her passing on August 11, 2020 at the age of 88. She passed peacefully, surrounded by all her children.

Evelyn was born in Oklahoma on February 4, 1932 to William and Opal Kennemer and is their third child of seven. Her husband Tommy passed last year after 68 years of marriage. Evelyn and Tommy are survived by their five children: Thomas (Patricia) O'Brien Jr., Terry (the late Walter) Hartwig, Randy (Donna) O'Brien, Sandy O'Brien-Sylvers, and Vickie (Russell) Loewen. She is also survived by three dear younger sisters, Doris Langham, Norma Warner, and Louella Kennemer Bagley, and two younger brothers-in-law, Larry O'Brien and Eddy O'Brien. Preceded in death by sister Alice Houx and two brothers, Kenne Kennemer and Marvin Kennemer and brothers-in-law Jerry O'Brien and Jack O'Brien

She will be greatly missed by her 14 grandchildren, Tammie, Tommy, Jason, Jolene, Randy, Justin, Tara, Tracie, Travis, Summer, Shaylynn, Samantha, Ryan, and Erica and 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson.

Evelyn worked for many years at Silveira and O'Connell apple cannery in Sebastopol. After the cannery closed, she enrolled at SRJC and graduated with an AA degree at age 62. She then turned her compassionate heart to in-home care for the developmentally disabled and later cared for her sister Alice until Alice passed. Evelyn was a member of the Sebastopol Seventh-day Adventist Church. She loved our Lord and brought many to Him.

The family held private services.



