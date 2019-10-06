|
|
Evelyn Virginia Sanders
Evelyn 'Evie' Sanders, a beloved great-grandmother, grandmother, mother and friend, passed with peace at her Santa Rosa home on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019, at the age of 92, with her family by her side.
Preceded in death by her parents Jerry nd Lucy Elizabeth Tenney Shelton; siblings Frances Alice, Dorothy Elizabeth, Jessie Myrtle, Helen Roseline, Raymond Leroy and daughter Cheryl Sanders.
She is survived by her children; Wayne Sanders, Colfax, CA, Neal Sanders, Willits, CA, Brian Sanders, Graton, CA; grandchildren Edward Sanders, Monrovia, CA, Becky Thurber Kuhlman, Santa Rosa, CA, Sadie Bracy, Santa Rosa, CA, James Sanders, Goleta, CA; great-grandchildren Andrew Thurber, Slater Kuhlman, Bella Bracy and Christian Bracy and her brother David Shelton, Santa Rosa, CA.
Evelyn's career ranged from an energetic telephone operator to spending over 30 years as a Cosmetologist in the Sebastopol area enhancing the beauty for all who graced her chair. As an avid crafter, her passions then led her to work at Sprouse Reitz and Benjamin Franklin, receiving multiple accolades for her skills and customer service.
She was a fairly silent, yet active social advocate always looking out for those less fortunate. Evelyn was a community volunteer for the Hospice Thrift Store in Sebastopol, Friends of Freestone, and the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Her interests highlighted her spunky personality from being a green-thumbed garden enthusiast, a tastily successful recipe aficionado, a square dancing instructor and her animated participation as a member of the Freestone Bucket Brigade.
Evelyn was a very private person and would believe this obituary to be about four paragraphs too many. She hated pointless bureaucracy, thoughtless inefficiency and bad ideas born of good intentions. She loved her family and liked just about every dog and cat she ever met. We will miss her every day!
A graveside memorial service will be held at the Sebastopol Memorial Lawn on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1:00pm. We look forward to celebrating Evelyn's life knowing that she is resting peacefully in a handmade urn crafted by her gifted grandson, Edward Sanders, providing her an eternal and everlasting hug!
We are grateful to St. Joseph's Memorial Hospice for their compassionate care and many thanks to the late Bob Ross for keeping the knitting hands moving and the nap dreams full of happy trees.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Evelyn would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone less fortunate than you…
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019