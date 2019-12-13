|
Ezio Tripoli Bordessa
A devoted father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Entered into rest on December 8, 2019, with his loved ones by his side. Beloved son of the late Gioachino Bordessa and Genoveffa Muzzucchi. Preceded in death by Ernes, John, Jewel and children Ezio Jr., Donna, Bobby and niece Genoeffa. Born in Tomales, CA, on April 15, 1926, where he spent his childhood. He worked at the family dairy from an early age. Lover of animals and family. Loved to cook and feed all. In the '60s, he started Bellevue Fire Department, later becoming chief. He worked in dairy throughout his life. With a twinkle in his eye and a laugh that was contagious. He loved telling stories, yodeling and being a jokester. Provider for anyone in need and grandpa to all.
He is survived by his children Billy, Tony, Nina, Salvy, Joey, Lenny, Baby and step-children Renee, Susanne and several in-laws. He also had 26 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way!
The viewing is at Eggen & Lance Mortuary, 1540 Mendocino Ave., S.R., on December 19th, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Service is at 9 a.m. sharp on December 20, 2019, at Eggen & Lance, followed by burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 304 Magnolia Ave., Petaluma CA. Reception is at 306 Scenic Ave. Donations to . All are welcome. Please join us in honoring Ezio's memory. He loved the color red. A wonderful man, loved by all.
