|
|
F. Deborah (Deborah Eid) Johnson, MD
1928 - 2020
F. Deborah (Deborah Eid) Johnson, MD, FACP, 91, late of Santa Rosa, passed into eternal rest on February 24, 2020, at home in the care of devoted family. Preceded in death by loving husband of 55 years, Charles H. Eid, MD, Deborah is survived by children Jeffrey Eid (Mary), Thomas Eid (Sarah) and Jennifer Eid Ammons (Donavon), sister Edithe Johnson of Holland, MI, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and beloved friends who called her "Mom."
Deborah was born and raised in Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin, the daughter of a pastor/dairy farmer from Sweden. She was a pioneer in medicine as one of only three women to earn her MD from University of Wisconsin in 1953. Deborah went on to practice oncology as an Associate Clinical Professor at UCSF for 15 years, then in private practice with hospital staff appointments at Mills/Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame and San Mateo County General Hospital. In 1973, she joined Kaiser Permanente Medical Group in Redwood City, retiring in 1989. Following her retirement from Kaiser, Deborah became Medical Director of Comprehensive Community Home Health and Hospice Association and, concurrently, a coordinator for California Hospital Accreditation and Licensure. Among many professional achievements, Deborah lectured throughout the world and published over twenty articles on medical oncology in international journals. In 1995, she was honored by the San Mateo County Unit of the with its Humanitarian Award for her dedicated service to cancer patients.
While practicing medicine and raising a family in Hillsborough, Deborah also contributed to a wide range of philanthropic interests including the San Francisco Opera Guild, San Francisco Symphony Foundation, Fine Arts Museums San Francisco, League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women, Junior Museum Auxiliary, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Filoli Gardens, Boy Scouts, Campfire Girls, Masterworks Chorale, Commonwealth Club of San Francisco, universities of Wisconsin and Michigan alumni organizations, San Mateo County Historical Association and San Mateo Arboretum Society. In 1969, Deborah was among a small delegation of women to visit the Soviet Union with American Women For International Understanding and in 1983, Rotary International named her a Paul Harris Fellow for her commitment to world harmony. Deborah also served as a Trustee of Warren Wilson College in North Carolina. A woman of Christian faith, Deborah served as an elder, choir member and Stephen Minister at the First Presbyterian Church of Burlingame for many years.
With her husband Charles, Deborah retired to Sonoma County in 1994, but continued to travel the world to help those in need, serving with Global Volunteers and establishing an orphanage in Thailand. Locally, Deborah was instrumental in establishing the Osher Lifelong Learning program at Sonoma State and Oakmont. Deborah's volunteering touched many other organizations including Sonoma County Museum, Charles Schultz Museum, Green Music Center, and The Living Room. Among her civic contributions, Deborah served on the San Mateo County Commission on Aging and the Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury.
Friends are invited to share a Celebration of Life with the family at First Presbyterian Church, 1550 Pacific Ave., Santa Rosa on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Joseph Health Foundation/Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Santa Rosa Symphony, and/or Sonoma County Museum are kindly appreciated.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020