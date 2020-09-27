Faith (Pucker) Parson

Faith, vivacious, curious, with a lovely smile and quick wit, embracing her life for 96 years young, until Sunday, September 6, 2020 when she passed on at her home in Santa Rosa, CA.

Her life was always full of boundless energy. As a child of five, crayons sparked her art creativity. As she grew, she became a voracious reader and enjoyed privileges, as her father's daughter. At age 12, she drove her police chief and later judge, father, to work every day before walking to school. Her mother was accomplished in pastry, called upon often for her recipes by chefs throughout Wisconsin. In her teen years, Faith even created special weekly sundaes for the town as a soda jerk in her uncle's shop.

Once she got the nursing bug, she flew through training; grabbed her nursing friends and headed to California. At the newly built Long Beach Veterans Hospital, she rubbed elbows with Hollywood's greatest celebrities, where she met the love of her life Allen Parson. In fact, all her nursing friends also married military veterans at the hospital and continued as lifelong friends. After building Faith and Al's first home, Faith chose adventure by acquiring a home on wheels. With a daughter three and a half and son one, they traveled for a year, visiting the continental United States.

Trails brought her to the quaint town of Santa Rosa. As co-founder and charter member of Faith Lutheran Church, she adored being an organist, choir member, sharing art projects, founding the church's pre-school, and participating on many committees. She enjoyed many years as a surgical nurse at Memorial Hospital and supported the Harvard Women's Health study. As both a Beta Sigma Phi and Welfare League member, Faith relished in her community service. She savored world travels, including a year abroad in Europe with her family, African safaris, Asian exploration, noodling in Australia and adventures throughout the Americas. Also she made time to paint, play bridge and mahjong and gather with her many friends.

Throughout Faith's life, she remained inspired by intelligently pursuing, organizing, and creating with an enormous sense of wonder and tenacity. Most of all, she took great joy in her cherished friendships all along the way.

Faith is preceded in death by her husband Al, parents Ken and Louise Pucker and brother Ken Jr. She is survived by children Carole (Bob), Dave (Barbara) and Cathy (Jim) along with three grandchildren (Bryon, Kate, and Jen), four great-grandchildren (Grant, Quinn, Ainsley, and Jack), and two nieces (Kristin and Susannah).

A celebration of her life will take place October 17th at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook Live, through the Faith Lutheran Church website. The family requests donations in Faith's memory be made to Faith Lutheran Church memorial fund to preserve art work at the church.



