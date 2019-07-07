|
Faye Frances Youngs
February 14, 1931 - June 10, 2019
Faye Frances Youngs, a local grape grower, loving wife, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully after a long challenging illness on Monday, June 10, 2019. Her adoring husband, children, family, and loved ones were by her side.
Faye Frances (Jones) Youngs was born in St. Louis, Missouri on February 14, 1931. It was Valentine's Day and that was befitting because she had a loving heart.
She lived in various cities throughout the United States (including Washington, D.C.) until she settled with her father, a single dad, in San Francisco. There, she attended Marina Jr. High and Galileo High School.
While shopping at the local grocery store, she met a handsome store clerk, Floyd Richard (Dick) Youngs. They fell in love and soon after they were married on March 15, 1947. They bought their first home in the Winston Manor subdivision and moved to South San Francisco, where their four children were born.
The grocery business brought Faye and Dick across the Golden Gate Bridge to Marin County and into a home they built in San Anselmo, where they lived for 30 years.
During that time, they purchased the Sonoma Market on Polk Street in San Francisco. It was a Mom and Pop grocery store, where all their children worked together as a family.
Faye and Dick became interested in the wine industry and decided to learn more. They took Viticulture classes at the Santa Rosa JC and eventually moved into a home on five acres of land in Windsor, where they planted three acres of wine grapes. They called their boutique vineyard, Porte Cochere and became well-known in the Sonoma County grape growers community. They were members of the Russian River Valley Wine Growers Association. Faye was a member of the Fulton Corona Social Club as well as the Russian River Valley Girls. Faye was known for entertaining and great cooking was her love language.
Faye is preceded in death by her brothers David and Roger Jones. She is survived by her brothers Arthur and Ethan Jones; her husband of 72 years, Dick; and their four children, Deborah Conner, Robin Jordan, Kimberly Bosch, and Richard Youngs; and many nieces and nephews. Faye has eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She leaves a legacy of love, fun, and great debate.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Eggen & Lance Chapel in Santa Rosa. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life reception at 12:30 p.m at the Union Hotel on Mission Blvd. in Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 7, 2019