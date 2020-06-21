Fernando Jordan RamirezSeptember 4, 1983 - June 13, 2020Fernando Jordan Ramirez, 36 passed away June 13, 2020 in Healdsburg, CA. Fernando was born in Puebla, Mexico and moved to Healdsburg in 1991 at age seven. He graduated from Healdsburg HS and received his Bachelor's degree from UC Santa Barbara. He had a successful career that ended as "Chief of Office Operations" at Continuum Hospice in Petaluma.He will be loved and missed as a kind, gentle caring soul and a sly mischievous prankster. He was an avid reader with a vivid imagination, and a cat lover always. He was adventurous and passionate about travel, exploring the world, always finding time to enjoy the rivers, oceans, and waterfalls.He is survived by his loving parents, Fernando and Patty Ramirez; brothers, Rich and Ryan Ramirez; and his partner, Erik Pfeiffer.A "Celebration of Life" for family and close friends is being planned for a future date TBD.