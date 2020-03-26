|
Fernando Trejo Romero
On Monday afternoon, February 24th, 2020, Fernando passed away peacefully surrounded lovingly by his large family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Fernando Romero was born on April 11, 1935. He was one of 13 siblings to Fernando and Felicitas Romero.
Fernando loved school; he had a pension for math, had beautiful handwriting with fond memories of that time. He ended up with the nickname "Tarky" by his family and friends.
Fernando and Virginia met in their youth, married in February 1956 and never looked back. He moved his young family to Santa Rosa, CA. Where they raised five children; Evelyn, Felicia, Emily, Vincent and Linda.
Fernando loved his family and enjoyed watching it grow. He was a very supportive father. Fernando loved food of all kinds. One of his favorites was making tamales, and having menudo.
Fernando spent time camping with his large family at various lakes and rivers in the area. He retired from Cal Wood Doors in 1977 and continued actively working in construction for many years to follow. With Virginia he would take long car rides, and work in the yard. He was a big fan of the Warriors, 49er, and the Giants.
Fernando was an active member of the Jehovah Witness's Christian Congregation.
He was baptized; August 9, 1968.
Fernando is survived by his wife of 64 years Virginia (Segovia) Romero, children Evelyn Porter (Ron), Felicia Gonzales, deceased (Vincent), Emily Romero, Vincent Romero (Nancy), Linda Meilleur (George), and 34 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Thanks to SRMH for all their care, and to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness for their love and support. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 26, 2020