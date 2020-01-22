|
|
Flavia "Suzie" Neumann
Flavia "Suzie" Neumann, age 70, passed away at her home in Rohnert Park on January 17, 2020. She was born in Fort Lewis, Washington in 1949, a daughter of Ralph and Flavia Ritz. She is survived by her husband, George Neumann; two daughters Michelle Hug and Christina Overholser; her sons in law, Robert Johnson, Daniel Hug and Leonard Overholser; her five grandchildren; Stephanie Johnson, Max, Auden, Waylon Hug and Dante Overholser. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jennifer Johnson.
Suzie retired from Kaiser Permanente as a Telecommunications Manager after 47 years. Her interest in life were her grandchildren and love of archery. She was a former CA recurve champion. She loved the outdoors and shared that common love with her husband George. If you had the pleasure of knowing her you would agree she was full of life and laughter. To all of the hearts she has touched you will always be blessed with her spirit. We hope you will be able to celebrate her and the love and laughter she gave us this Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00AM at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa, with a time of visitation beginning at 9:00AM. Interment services at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Avenue, Santa Rosa followed by a Life Celebration reception at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive, Rohnert Park from 1:00PM until 5:00PM.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020