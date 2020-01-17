|
Florence C. Muller
Florence C. Muller, age 102, of Santa Rosa passed away January 11, 2020 in her home, surrounded by family. Florence was born February 18, 1917 in San Francisco. She married Leonard August 31, 1940 and eventually settled in Santa Rosa where they raised four daughters. Florence enjoyed teaching children catechism, playing the piano and decorating for the holidays. First and foremost she was the greatest Mom! She lived a full long life and was loved by all. She prayed the rosary every day and had a sense of humor that sustained her. She was preceded in death by Leonard and her daughter Lenora Ann. She is survived by her daughters Joanne Mizell, Marilyn Muller, and Denise Cutter (Guy), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Service is Saturday, January 18, 1 p.m. at Eggen & Lance, Santa Rosa. Our thanks to Memorial Hospice and Deanne Sherwood. Donations to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 17, 2020