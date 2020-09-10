Florence "Flossie" Catherine Harrington

Florence "Flossie" Catherine Harrington passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 31, 2020 at her Sonoma home. She is survived by her brother Robert McDonagh, sons Tom (Karen) and Tim (Joan), grandchildren Stephanie (Gary), Patrick (Karen), Kaytlin (Robert), Michael (Daniela), Erin, Chelsea, and Daniel, great grandchildren Josephine, Liam, Samantha, Avery, Ashlynn, Ava ,George, and Benjamin. She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill), sister Helen Kelly, and daughters Alanna Shannep and Mary Harrington.

She was born October 2, 1932 at 2:03 a.m. Sacramento, CA to Michael and Ellen McDonagh. Raised in Sacramento where she acquired her education, and there married her loving husband William Harrington on April 13, 1953. They moved to San Francisco where she worked briefly as a dental assistant and later for PG&E until the arrival of her first child. After that she took on the responsibility of running her and her husband's growing household while helping with the books for the family construction company.

She had a gregarious personality with a passion for music and playing the piano. Visitors were always welcome at a house full of music. Active in the Irish community she often helped recent arrivals from Ireland feel at home and establish themselves in the Bay Area.

Acknowledging the COVID restrictions, a small memorial service will be held at a later date. Additional information can be found by contacting Duggan's Mission Chapel's, info.duggans@gmail.com.



