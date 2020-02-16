|
Florence (Flo) Elizabeth Ferrari
Florence Elizabeth Ferrari, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020, surrounded by loving family in Santa Rosa. She told loved ones earlier in the week that she was ready for Eternal Life.
Flo was born on April 22, 1929, to Peter and Santina Ferrari in Oakland, CA. She moved to Santa Rosa as a young child and graduated with honors from Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College. She was head cheerleader at SRJC and loved to tell the story of jumping off the top of a school bus into the arms of a football player.
Flo was active in sports throughout her life. She especially loved to play tennis, ice skate, and dance. She was a huge 49ers fan and was looking forward to the Super Bowl, which she missed by two days. She took her last breath under a red and gold 49ers blanket.
Her career included 28 years as executive secretary for Wells Fargo and other banking institutions in the Bay Area and Sacramento. She loved to travel, seek out new adventures, and entertain family and friends in her beautifully appointed home. She also had a fondness for Cadillacs, which she drove exclusively and traded in 12 times for the latest model.
Even at age 90, she had a terrific memory, a sharp wit, and loved to tell stories about her relationships and world adventures. She had a passion for life, a great sense of humor, and will be remembered as a strong, independent woman of great wisdom and heart.
Flo was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jerry (and Bernice) Ferrari, sister Doris (and Henry) Matteri, and brother-in-law Jack Spear. She is survived by her sister Evelyn Spear of Santa Rosa, six nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends Marie Lagarmarsino and Carol Anapolsky.
The family wishes to thank Bot, Rose, Sam, and Noel at Betsy's Residential Care Home in Santa Rosa, for their kindness and care during Flo's last ten months.
Her life was celebrated at a private family mass, followed by interment at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice of Santa Rosa or .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020