Florence (Flo) Smith
Passed away on May 30, 2019, while residing at Grove Street Senior Living after a six-year battle with Parkinson's. Born Florence May Salkeld on September 22, 1929, in Oakland, CA. She was living in Oakland when she met her future husband John Louis Smith, whom she married on August 1, 1945. John was in the Navy stationed at Oakland Naval Air station when they met. Thus began 57 years of wedded bliss. While John carried on a twenty-year career in the military, Flo raised four children and went to work for the City of Fremont, starting in the Recreation Department. Flo later became head of the Printing Department and eventually becoming Fremont's Purchasing Agent. Flo and John were part time residents in Healdsburg from the early 50s when they purchased a cabin along the river below Fitch Mountain. After John retired from the Navy and Flo retired from the City of Fremont, they moved to Healdsburg residing in the Dry Creek Valley. Upon moving to Healdsburg, Flo was not entirely ready to retire. She started working part time, then full time at Geyser Peak Winery wearing many hats over the next 20 years. She ultimately became the Purchasing Agent for the entire winery. Who would have guessed? Flo was very supportive of John's early years of playing and coaching the All-Navy Volleyball Team and many more years coaching high school and traveling volleyball team programs. Flo and John traveled almost yearly to Hawaii in later years and also traveled many times to Europe and Australia. John passed away in 2002 and Flo survived with determination and a firm resolve to carry on without him as she had done for all their years together, Survived by her children, Bob (Pam) Smith, Shelly (Mike) Steen, Terry (Lonnie) Behrens, half-sister Ruthie (Nobie) Graves, eight grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her loving daughter Sandra Pearson and her brother Curt Salkeld. Flo was an inspiration to all who met her during her entire life. Flo also was an active participant at Park Point in Healdsburg where she made many friends while participating in Yoga, spin classes, and many other activities. Flo had a unique ability to get things done and let no one or nothing get in her way. That is where the family firmly believes that the saying "go with the flow (Flo)" originated. If you wanted an opinion you did not have to ask, you got one anyway and once you met her, you didn't forget her.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to Sutter Hospice and all the staff at Healdsburg Senior Living. They were extremely helpful, comforting and compassionate especially during Flo's final months. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Sutter Health Hospice, 110 Stony Point Road #200 C, Santa Rosa, CA 95401, in her memory.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 15 to June 16, 2019