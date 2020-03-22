|
Flossie Briggs
May 3, 1936 - March 13, 2020
Flossie Briggs went to her eternal heavenly home on March 13, 2020 at the age of 83.
Flossie was born in Whitesboro, Texas, although she lived most of her entire life in Sebastopol, CA where she and her late husband, Jerry Briggs lived and raised their family. He preceded her in death in 1997 after 43 years of marriage.
She is survived by her son Jerry Briggs and his wife Diana, her daughter Debi Garrison and her husband Jack, and four grandchildren, Hillary, Brent, Krista and Kory, and seven great grandchildren, Max, Lola, Reagan, Lindye, Rutherford and Vivian. Abel preceded her in death in 2019.
Her greatest joy was family gatherings associated with birthdays, holidays and other social events which brought out the best of our mom as she was an incredible hostess and made everyone feel so welcome and loved. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren meant the world to her, and as such, she invested deeply into each and every one of their lives. She leaves behind a legacy of faithful obedience to her Lord and Savior and incredible memories of what a godly Mom, Grandmother and Great Grandmother looks like.
As a follower of Jesus Christ, she loved attending and serving at Hessel Church for over 40 years where she and her late husband developed many dear friendships and enjoyed years of rich fellowship with them all.
A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be determined in the future. The family requests that any donations be made to Hessel Church in Sebastopol, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020