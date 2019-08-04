Home

Flossie "Jo" Miller


1920 - 2019
Flossie "Jo" Miller Notice
Flossie "Jo" Miller
January 28, 1920 - July 29, 2019
Flossie "Jo" Miller passed away in Windsor, CA, July 29, 2019 at the age of 99. A native of Texas, Jo is a longtime resident of Sonoma County. She is pre-deceased by her late husband Ben Miller, her two daughters; Helen and Carole, brothers and sisters, and four grandsons. She is survived by her granddaughter, two grandsons, numerous great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
At Jo's request, no formal services will be held. Private family inurnment.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019
