Floyd L. Herald
March 27, 1939 - April 19, 2019
Floyd L. Herald, 80, passed April 19, 2019. He was born March 27, 1939 to M. J .(Hyser) Herald and A. M. Herald in Indiana. After grad school, Floyd and wife, Jan, drove to CA with newborn daughter, Kathy, in a 1956 Chevy, a bottle-warmer plugged into the cigarette lighter, and a job at Del Monte, San Francisco, where he became Mgr, Ocean Transportation for the next 38 years. In 1967, the family of five moved to Petaluma, fell in love with Sonoma County and made it their permanent home. They headed to the mountains most weekends, sharing their mutual respect for nature. Floyd loved the challenge of the elements. He will be remembered for his many outdoor adventures, playing ice hockey into his 70s, as an accomplished musician and as a talented artist. His favorite band Hot Club of Cowtown of Austin, TX, honored him with a personal live concert for his 80th birthday. After Del Monte, he become the "shoe salesman with the special way of tying shoes" at REI Santa Rosa and enjoyed helping those new to outdoor experiences to have successful adventures. "If it isn't fun, you won't go back."
Preceded in death by his wife and best friend of over 52 years, Janice (Freiburger) Herald in 2016.
Floyd is survived by his children: Kathleen (Richard), Christopher (Emily), Katy (Bud); his grandchildren: Nolen, Galen "Nyph", Annie (Adam), Ben, Justin (Dezi), Kayla, Alex, Sky*; his great grandson, Benny; his brother's-in-spirit: Keith and Guy (Carol); and cousins: Sandra Stephen, Robert Barger, and Janet Leap among others...
Friends are invited to attend a memorial celebration in June. Contact family for details at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please donate to Checks mailed to family or brought to memorial will be forwarded or you may donate online at act.alz.org/goto/Katy.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 5, 2019