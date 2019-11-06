Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
For more information about
Fontilla Chiara
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Fontilla L. Chiara


1921 - 2019
Fontilla L. Chiara Notice
Fontilla L. Chiara
Fontilla Chiara passed away at home in Petaluma, CA, November 2, 2019, wife of the late Joseph Chiara. Loving mother of Pete (Becky) Chiara, Claudette (James) Prettyleaf, Robert Chiara, the late Michael Chiara, Jerry Chiara and Toni Chiara. Dear mother-in-law of Ruby and Toy. Cherished grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of five. She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
A native of Plainview, Texas, Fontilla was reared and educated in Texas, completing her nurse's training. She served as a nurse in the U.S. Navy during WWII. A Petaluma area resident for 68 years, she worked as an RN at Hillcrest Hospital and later for 16 years at Sonoma State University.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service, Friday, November 8, 2019, at 1:00 PM at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY AND CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma. Visitation at the mortuary is 12:00 PM Friday.
Interment, Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The family prefers memorials be made to a Veterans organization of your choice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
