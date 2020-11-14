Forrest L. Moon

May 25, 1936 - November 7, 2020

Forrest L. Moon (Wally) passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Rosa on November 7, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Fort Collins, Colorado. Forrest served his country in the Navy, on the Aircraft Carrier's - Ticonderoga and the Bon Homme Richard while in the Korean war. While he was enlisted in the Navy, he met his wife Masako. They moved to the Bay Area in 1961 and in 1975, settled in Santa Rosa for the rest of their lives. After working for PG&E for 37 years, he retired from the Geysers Geothermal plant in 1998.

Forrest loved his old school country music, was very kind and compassionate towards animals, was a die hard Ford Enthusiast and a good friend to many. But most of all, his Family came first.

Forrest was predeceased by his wife, Masako, to whom he was married to for 59 years, and who passed away in Nov. 2018. Forrest is survived by his daughters, Penny and Sumako, granddaughters, Gina, Misty and Chrissi, great-grandchildren, Doran and Iris.

Forrest will be missed dearly and he will live on in our Hearts Forever. Fly with the Angels dear Pop, we Love You so much.

Inurnment will be private and a family memorial service will be held at a later date.



