Forrest L. Moon
1936 - 2020
May 25, 1936 - November 7, 2020
Forrest L. Moon (Wally) passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Rosa on November 7, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Fort Collins, Colorado. Forrest served his country in the Navy, on the Aircraft Carrier's - Ticonderoga and the Bon Homme Richard while in the Korean war. While he was enlisted in the Navy, he met his wife Masako. They moved to the Bay Area in 1961 and in 1975, settled in Santa Rosa for the rest of their lives. After working for PG&E for 37 years, he retired from the Geysers Geothermal plant in 1998.
Forrest loved his old school country music, was very kind and compassionate towards animals, was a die hard Ford Enthusiast and a good friend to many. But most of all, his Family came first.
Forrest was predeceased by his wife, Masako, to whom he was married to for 59 years, and who passed away in Nov. 2018. Forrest is survived by his daughters, Penny and Sumako, granddaughters, Gina, Misty and Chrissi, great-grandchildren, Doran and Iris.
Forrest will be missed dearly and he will live on in our Hearts Forever. Fly with the Angels dear Pop, we Love You so much.
Inurnment will be private and a family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel
1540 Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
707-545-3747
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
To my wonderful Pop - you left me so suddenly, I’m still in shock. You were my Best Friend since I was a kid, how am I to survive without you. My heart is broken into a million pieces and the loss is excruciating. Godspeed and fly with the angels. I will see you in heaven, you are with Mom again. I miss you so much I can hardly stand it. Thank-You for the best childhood anyone can have.
I Love You both so much, you made me the person I am.
Love your Daughter - Penny
Penny
Daughter
