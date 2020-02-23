|
Forrest Scott Parks
Forrest Scott Parks passed away on February 9 2020, six-weeks after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Forrest is survived by the love of his life Hermie and sisters, Dava, Monica, Grace and his brother Leland Parks. Forrest loved his family unconditionally and was the best brother ever…
Forrest lived most of his life in Sonoma County. He was kind, generous and loving. Forrest was the "spark" in our family and he lived life on his own terms.
He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday March 14th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 517 Pinewood Ave in Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020