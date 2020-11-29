1/1
Fran Miller
1948 - 2020
Fran Miller
August 1948 - November 21, 2020
Fran Miller, age 72, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family after a five year battle with cancer. She was born in San Francisco to Theron and Grace Davis. At the age of 15 the family moved to Terra Linda.
Fran married the love of her life, Dennis Miller, and they spent 45 blissful years living together on the Miller's Dairy Farm in Sebastopol. She was a regional director and president of N.A.W.I.C. National Association of Women In Construction. She founded and was community leader of Valle Verde 4-H. For the last 12 years she worked at ORCAS/Rivers' End as company controller in Jenner.
She is survived by her husband Dennis, their three children, Shannon Miller, Sean Miller (Jocelyn), Kathleen Griffith (Bryan), three grandchildren, her sister. Rosanne Denstedt and niece Pamela Mortensen.
A memorial is planned for late spring. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank.

Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Fran will forever be in our hearts and she will be missed.
Mary Ellen Walsh
Friend
