Fran Miller

August 1948 - November 21, 2020

Fran Miller, age 72, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family after a five year battle with cancer. She was born in San Francisco to Theron and Grace Davis. At the age of 15 the family moved to Terra Linda.

Fran married the love of her life, Dennis Miller, and they spent 45 blissful years living together on the Miller's Dairy Farm in Sebastopol. She was a regional director and president of N.A.W.I.C. National Association of Women In Construction. She founded and was community leader of Valle Verde 4-H. For the last 12 years she worked at ORCAS/Rivers' End as company controller in Jenner.

She is survived by her husband Dennis, their three children, Shannon Miller, Sean Miller (Jocelyn), Kathleen Griffith (Bryan), three grandchildren, her sister. Rosanne Denstedt and niece Pamela Mortensen.

A memorial is planned for late spring. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank.



