Frances Carneal Spater
January 5, 1916 - March 18, 2019
On January 5, 1916, Frances was born in Doswell, Virginia to William Timothy and Fannie Bet Carneal. Raised on a self-sustaining farm made Frances an avid gardener. She met the love of her life, Wilber Spater at a USO dance in Richmond, Virginia in 1944, and they married on January 20, 1945. He was immediately deployed to the front lines in Europe after the wedding. When he returned, they moved to Great Falls, Montana, where they had their first and only child, Suzanne S Loughran. The family moved to Santa Rosa, Ca in June of 1959, where Frances became active in the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation and was State Secretary for California State Pharmaceutical Auxiliary. She was also active in elementary school activities.
At the Episcopal Church of Incarnation, she served on the Vestry several times, served as Treasurer, and was on the Finance Committee. She also served as Church School Superintendent for many years. She was an active Lay Eucharist Minister-and served as Altar Guild Directress, and chairwoman of the Greeters.
At the spry age of 60, Frances got her A.A. degree in nursing and started working as an in-home care nurse, a career she embraced until she was 95.
Frances loved to travel, and made sure to expose her daughter to many cultures around the world, including: The Orient, visiting China, Japan, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Hong Kong.
She loved her family, and she loved to share old memories with friends; and loved letter writing. She loved sharing potluck suppers with three special friends, Martha Shaughnessy, Carol Mc Intyre, and Lavelle Bevaqua on Friday nights. She made the most of each day, walking two miles up Montecito Heights to stay fit, even after her centennial birthday. She had a gift for making connections with people, and touched countless lives throughout the years.
She is survived by her daughter Suzanne S. Loughran and her two granddaughters: Sarah S Loughran and Elizabeth Vaage.
There will be a funeral service at the Church of Incarnation, 550 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa on Saturday April 27th at 11:00. Immediately following the service there will be a joyous celebration of Frances in the Parish Hall. Dance shoes and wearing pink are suggested. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her honor to the Church of Incarnation.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 7 to Apr. 26, 2019