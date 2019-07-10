|
|
Frances Eleanor Perry
Frances Perry, 94, died peacefully at home with family on June 30, 2019 to join her beloved Andy, husband of 64 years. A lifelong resident of Santa Rosa, she was born on October 13, 1924 to Anna Olson Engman and Eric G Engman, a Swedish immigrant. She attended SR schools, graduating from Santa Rosa High School in February of 1943. World War ll escalated throughout her high school and SRJC years. Vividly recalling the many young classmates leaving for service, Frances decided to become a Registered Nurse. She attended St Luke's Hospital School of Nursing SF 1943 -1946 and was inducted into the US Cadet Nurse Corps at the SF War Memorial Opera House in 1944. After working in SF hospitals, East Bay Children's and with WWII ending, "Francie" married the love of her life Dr. Andrew J. Perry in 1946.
Just as she nurtured new babies as an RN, she loved every baby that came into her home. Frances leaves behind daughters Joan Perry Ryan (Walt) of Santa Rosa and Sharon Alexander (Dan) of Jackson and son Marshall Perry (Jaye) of Danville; grandchildren: Mark and Chris Perry, Kelly Barnett and Andrew Ryan, Danielle D'Cruz and Lauren Figoni, as well as seven great grandchildren: Susannah, Thomas, Elsie, Calvin, Lillian, Freya, and Ines; numerous nieces, nephews, and Godson Bruce Ballard. She was a loving sister to the late Iver Engman and late Betty Cromie.
With a family cabin at Bodega Bay, Frances grew up with a love of the ocean. Frequent trailer trips to the coast and annual treks to Hawaii were cherished by Andy and Francie. She was an avid reader who enjoyed daily crosswords and her e-mail. Frances showered her family with love, encouragement, wisdom, and delicious food. A snack or a banquet always had her gourmet touch. Her sharp, quick wit made us laugh to the end. Her strength, independence and unconditional love for family inspires us all. She was adored and is truly missed. We feel blessed and thankful for the tender loving care from Rainey, Midori, Fox and Associates Home Health and all who helped her remain in her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday July 15, 2019, 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, 1550 Pacific Ave. Santa Rosa, with a reception immediately following.
Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1550 Pacific Ave. Santa Rosa 95404,
Santa Rosa High School Foundation, P.O. Box 1106 Santa Rosa 95406, or .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 10 to July 14, 2019